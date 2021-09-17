Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Shares of ASC stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $112.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. Analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 567,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.