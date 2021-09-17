Ares Protocol Price Tops $0.0310 on Major Exchanges (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $615,084.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00071599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00118899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00176456 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.87 or 0.07285936 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,426.97 or 0.99758443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.67 or 0.00834358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,503,638 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

