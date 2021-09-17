Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Up 109.2% in August

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,500 shares, a growth of 109.2% from the August 15th total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 822,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ARBKF opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

