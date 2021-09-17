Arion (ARION) Hits Market Capitalization of $63,275.61

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $63,275.61 and $35.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,637,973 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

