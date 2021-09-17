Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Holdings Increased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,383 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Arista Networks worth $44,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 12.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 40.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $182,058.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,686.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,803.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,880 shares of company stock valued at $82,218,335. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET traded down $6.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $358.14. 5,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,210. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.84. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

