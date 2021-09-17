Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $137.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.62. Arkema has a one year low of $95.95 and a one year high of $138.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.36.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

