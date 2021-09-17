Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.25 ($8.53).

Several brokerages have commented on AT1. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.18) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Aroundtown stock opened at €6.18 ($7.27) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.53. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

