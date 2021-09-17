Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.10. 58,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,217,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50.
Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
