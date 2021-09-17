Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.10. 58,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,217,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arrival by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arrival during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,616,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arrival during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Arrival by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arrival by 383.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 109,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

