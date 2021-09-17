Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

ABG stock opened at $180.12 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $216.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

