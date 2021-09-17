ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $8.89

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $8.68. ASE Technology shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 24,880 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASX. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nomura lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.3017 dividend. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,367 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,947,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after buying an additional 182,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 286.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after buying an additional 4,567,552 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 59.0% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,394,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after buying an additional 1,630,789 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after buying an additional 674,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

