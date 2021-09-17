ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.060-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hanson restated a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE:ASGN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.18. 696,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,604. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ASGN has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $114.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.72.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

