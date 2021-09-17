ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.260-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.060-$5.170 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hanson reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.18. The company had a trading volume of 696,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,604. ASGN has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.72.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

