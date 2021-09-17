Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASHTY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded up $14.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.71. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $140.90 and a 52-week high of $343.83.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

