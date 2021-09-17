Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASHTY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded up $14.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.71. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $140.90 and a 52-week high of $343.83.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.
Read More: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.