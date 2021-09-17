Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.00.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded up $14.09 on Friday, reaching $340.65. 5,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.71. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $140.90 and a 52 week high of $343.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.63.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

