Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASHTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded up $14.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.65. 5,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $140.90 and a 52 week high of $343.83.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.
