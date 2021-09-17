Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASHTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded up $14.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.65. 5,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $140.90 and a 52 week high of $343.83.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

