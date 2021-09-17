Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Down 45.7% in August

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ APWC opened at $3.03 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APWC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable by 86.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 112,017 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

