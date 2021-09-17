ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in ASML by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded down $19.49 on Friday, reaching $867.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,432. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $351.09 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $789.36 and a 200 day moving average of $689.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.25.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

