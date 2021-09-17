Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.69 Million

Brokerages expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to announce $119.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.37 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $718.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $716.30 million to $719.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $737.19 million, with estimates ranging from $714.70 million to $755.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million.

AZPN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $128.17 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,023,000 after acquiring an additional 79,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,025,000 after acquiring an additional 249,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,553 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after acquiring an additional 864,694 shares during the last quarter.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

