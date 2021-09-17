ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in August

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ASR Nederland stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. ASR Nederland has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASRRF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASR Nederland to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASR Nederland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

