Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Update

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the August 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASMB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $144.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.34. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.