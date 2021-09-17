Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ARZGY opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

ARZGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

