Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $26.52 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.