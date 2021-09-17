Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of ARHH opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. Assure has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $459.90 million, a P/E ratio of -97.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.60.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Assure had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assure will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

