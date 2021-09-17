AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AZN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $55.55. 369,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,916,462. The company has a market capitalization of $172.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

