AstroNova, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for AstroNova in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.95 on Friday. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $108.10 million, a P/E ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AstroNova by 41.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 178,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AstroNova by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in AstroNova by 34.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,537 shares during the period. Juniper Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter worth about $4,167,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 73.1% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.