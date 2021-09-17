Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,040 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATRA. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $15.87 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,964.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,696.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,960 shares of company stock worth $283,804 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

