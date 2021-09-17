Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Major Shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc Purchases 1,468,700 Shares

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc purchased 1,468,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,323,677.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

9830 Macarthur, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 10,000 shares of Aterian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $73,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of Aterian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00.

On Monday, August 30th, 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of Aterian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $489,102.90.

Aterian stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,981,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,095. The company has a market capitalization of $395.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 4.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.07. Aterian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at $112,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

