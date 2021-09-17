Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Robert L. Borden Sells 2,000 Shares

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert L. Borden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $128,980.00.

Shares of Athene stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.05. 1,500,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average is $61.01. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $71.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Athene during the second quarter valued at $335,223,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth $97,524,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth $67,388,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 285.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,200 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 61.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

