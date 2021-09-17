Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Market Capitalization Tops $32.70 Million (ATM)

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $15.67 or 0.00033330 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market capitalization of $32.70 million and approximately $10.81 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. The official website for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev

According to CryptoCompare, “ATMChain aims to create a digital media platform leveraging the blockchain technology to provide more accurate, transparent and affordable digital media data to media clients. In order to achieve it, ATMChain will support big data analysis (to generate precise user reports, service data models,etc) and artificial intelligence (to enhance advertising accuracy) through gradually improved and enriched data collection at media screen ports, and expands the media screen and interactive experience scene. ATMChain token (ATM) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit network members in several ways. From a user's prospective, it will work as a reward method taking into account the advertisements views. On the other hand, to the media clients it will allow the purchase of advertising. “

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Trading

