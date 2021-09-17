Atomic Wallet Coin Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $15.49 million and approximately $70,856.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00071023 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00180760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00118808 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

