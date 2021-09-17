Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATC shares. UBS Group downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,111,872,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Atotech by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,404,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after buying an additional 1,228,150 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,365,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,721,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATC opened at $24.11 on Friday. Atotech has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of -31.31.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atotech will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

