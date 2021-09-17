Atria Investments LLC Acquires 1,139 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 35.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 116,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 19,472 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $642,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $109.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.50 and its 200-day moving average is $112.56. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

