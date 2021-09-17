Atria Investments LLC Acquires 3,689 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $262.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.17.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

