Atria Investments LLC Acquires 5,324 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $76.12. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

