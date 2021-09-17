Atria Investments LLC Boosts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,871 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after purchasing an additional 425,886 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $34.30 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

