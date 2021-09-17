Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAP opened at $207.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.63. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $217.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.16.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

