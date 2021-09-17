Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

ATVI stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $90.65. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

