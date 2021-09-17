Atria Investments LLC Buys 338 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Humana by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after buying an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $399.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.70. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.63.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

