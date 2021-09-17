Atria Investments LLC Buys 3,737 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

