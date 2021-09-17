Atria Investments LLC Buys 6,821 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Clean Harbors worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $191,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth about $224,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $271,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

CLH stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.83. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

