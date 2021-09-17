Atria Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Yum China by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUMC. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.72.

Shares of YUMC opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

