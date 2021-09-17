Atria Investments LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,194 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.20% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAGG. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $453,000.

Shares of JAGG stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $56.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68.

