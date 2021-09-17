Atria Investments LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,194 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.20% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAGG. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $453,000.

Shares of JAGG stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $56.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.