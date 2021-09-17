Atria Investments LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,915 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 123,370 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,471 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,359,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 34,188 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 151,588 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $11,571,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average is $74.10. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

