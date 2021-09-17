Atria Investments LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,537 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,650,000 after acquiring an additional 94,418 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,138 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,723,000 after acquiring an additional 273,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

