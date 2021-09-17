Atria Investments LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313,342 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,055,000 after purchasing an additional 738,620 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after purchasing an additional 722,054 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,303,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $103.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day moving average is $101.95. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $105.41.

