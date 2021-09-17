Atria Investments LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,168 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $132,000. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $73.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.39. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $75.10.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

