Atria Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,660,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $290.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.38 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

