Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 306,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in The Clorox by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in The Clorox by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

CLX stock opened at $166.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.87. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.