Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.89. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

