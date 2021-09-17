Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after buying an additional 70,475 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Masco by 643.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 109,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 574,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Masco by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $60.17. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

